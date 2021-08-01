Hayward Wolfpack FC Falls to Eau Claire in WPASL Primary Cup Championship

Hayward Wolfpack FC finishes the year with a 9-2 overall record and their first first place regular season finish in team history.

ASHLAND, Wis. – Hayward Wolfpack FC jumped out to an early lead but couldn’t get much else going offensively, as Eau Claire Bateaux FC got the 2-1 win in overtime to win their second straight WPASL Primary Cup Championship.

King Strum scored the lone goal for the Wolfpack while Mason Sherman scored the game-winner for Eau Claire.

Kaden Bergman was named Midfielder of the Year and league MVP, while Cole Bergman was named Goaltender of the Year and Golden Glove Award winner, going to the top goaltender in the league.