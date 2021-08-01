Hermantown’s Zam Plante Commits to UMD Men’s Hockey Team

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Hermantown hockey star Zam Plante has announced his verbal committment to joining the UMD men’s hockey team.

Plante joins a long list of former Hawks to become Bulldogs, including currently Darian Gotz, Blake Biondi, Jesse Jacques and most importantly, his dad Derek, who played for the Bulldogs in the 90s and is now the associate head coach.

Plante burst onto the scene in his first year on varsity, leading the Hawks with 61 points and 29 goals as a sophomore.

Plante is currently playing with the USA Hockey U-18 men’s select team at the Hlinka Gretzy Cup in the Czech Republic and Slovakia. Plante scored the game-winner and added an assist in USA’s exhibition game Saturday against the Czech Republic. Plante and USA get the tournament started on Monday against Slovakia.