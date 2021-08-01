Lake Superior Zoo’s Lily the Lion Gets Root Canal

DULUTH, Minn.- Lake Superior Zoo’s very own Lily the African lion got a root canal today.

The 14 year old lion has been with the zoo since she was only six months old along with her siblings Malkia, and Leo.

“We discovered last week that she had broken one of her major canine teeth and that is a big deal because the pulp cavity is open and that leaves space for infection to get in. So a root canal is done.”

The zoo’s on site veterinarian Dr. Louise Beyea partnered with Dr. Grace brown from Lake County Veterinary Clinic who donated her time and services to the zoo as she is familiar with this type of procedure.

“We are very grateful that we can partner with Dr. Brown from lake county veterinary hospital to do this work because we don’t have the instruments and we don’t have the experience to do this sort of procedure.”

The three hour procedure ensures that lily is no longer in pain and can eat properly as lions often times don’t show signs of pain.

Lily is expected to make a speedy recovery.