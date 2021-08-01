Moose Lake/Willow River’s Natalie Mikrot Commits to Minnesota Crookston Women’s Basketball

MOOSE LAKE, Minn. – Moose Lake/Willow River’s Natalie Mikrot announced her commitment to the University of Minnesota Crookston women’s basketball team.

This past season, Mikrot led the Rebels to an 8-11 overall record with a team-leading 23.6 points and 3.5 rebounds per game. She also became Moose Lake/Willow River’s all-time leading scorer for both boys and girls in just her junior season.

Mikrot plays AAU with the Wisconsin Playmakers and also plays softball for the Rebels.