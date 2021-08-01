Proctor Junior Legion Baseball Advances to State Tournament

The Rails went 4-0 in the Northeast Substate Region tournament, capping it off with a 6-4 win over Esko

PROCTOR, Minn. – The Proctor Junior Legion baseball team has punched their ticket to the American Legion Junior State Tournament.

The Rails went 4-0 in the Northeast Substate Region tournament, capping it off with a 6-4 win over Esko. It’s the first time a Proctor team has gone to legion state since 2017. Nick Terhaar pitched 6 and 2/3 innings for the win, while AJ Reyelts got the save with a strikeout for the final out. Josh Monreal had three hits and 2 RBI while Carson Pavlowich had 2 hits and 2 RBI.

The junior legion tournament is set for next weekend in Montevideo and the Rails will open things up against Caledonia on Friday at 3:00 p.m.