“The Great Twin Ports Get Together” Scheduled for August 15th

DULUTH, Minn. — “The Great Twin Ports Get Together” is coming to Wade Stadium in Duluth on August 15th, according to a press release from the organizer.

It will include live music featuring five bands playing throughout the day and fun activities for kids, such as bouncy houses and games with prizes.

The event will also have beer, popcorn, and hot dogs, as well as food trucks.

Admission is free, but attendees are encouraged to bring non-perishable food donations for CHUM.

The event runs from noon to 6 p.m.