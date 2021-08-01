The South St. Louis County Fair Comes to a Close

PROCTOR, Minn.- The South St. Louis County Fair is wrapping up Sunday, overcoming obstacles like severe weather and personal tragedy to bring a festive five days to the city of Proctor.

The fair was able to go on successfully, as crowds returned after missing out on last year’s festivities. The fairgrounds included an array of food vendors, a petting zoo, and a handful of bouncy houses provided by Irving Community Club and DMS Inflatables.

“People have been shut down for over a year, and how they want to get out of the house and do something, and we provided that for them,” said VP of the fair, George Korich. “Next couple of years if things get back to normal, we’ll see if they’ll go back to the lake or out of town on vacation and what not, but we’re hoping they come back here.”

Originally, DMS Inflatables was supposed to bring more rides and bouncy houses for the fair but a death in the owner’s family changed those plans.

An employee was driving with the owner’s son from Minnesota to Missouri, when they got into an accident killing the son.

“Somehow he either fell asleep or lost control, veered off to the right into a ditch and flipped the truck,” said owner of DMS Inflatables Arthur McCarthy. “Both the driver and my son was in the truck. My son was 12 years old.”

His oldest son, Justin, loved traveling with his family from fair to fair and making friends with the locals.

“He is a young boy of dreams that enjoyed being out here, and unfortunately, that came to a stop,” said McCarthy. “It’s definitely tough to see him leave us. But his memory will definitely live on, and I’m going to dedicate some part of my company–our equipment to him that people will see next year.”

It has been a difficult week for the McCarthy family but they say “he doesn’t want us to come to a standstill, so we’re going to continue on.”

The fair might be over but they will continue next year with more fun.