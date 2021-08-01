Triathlon Part of Summer Comeback for Island Lake Inn

Staff at the small business say they appreciate the crowds the triathlon brings in.

DULUTH, Minn.- Many triathletes were hungry after putting in the work at the Brewhouse Triathlon Sunday, and packed the nearby Island Lake Inn bar to refuel.

Staff at the small business say they appreciate the crowds the triathlon brings in.

And this year the event is just part of a summer comeback for their customers, after last year’s season of COVID-related shutdowns and restrictions.

“They tried to support us with takeout a lot, so they never really gave up on us. But to have them just in and physically,” said Yvonne Myers, Marketer for the Inn.

“Our summer has been incredible. We’ve reached many high marks as far as breaking records for the month and for days and stuff as far as sales. So it’s been really, really great,” she said.

The Island Lake Inn is open every weekday at 11 and weekdays with breakfast at 8 a.m.