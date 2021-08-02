‘Best Christmas Ever’ Aims to Set New World Record During City on the Hill Music Festival

The City on the Hill Music Festival is Happening Aug. 6 & 7

DULUTH, Minn. – The excitement is building to see how many candy canes can be hung on the giant Christmas tree erected at Bayfront Park between August 5 – 7 during the City on the Hill Music Festival.

The goal is to reach 8,000 candy canes to get Duluth, Minnesota in the record books.

Community members can get involved by placing candy canes on the tree all weekend.

Best Christmas Ever (BCE) has launched this fun, family event.

BCE is a 501c3 organization that partners with business leaders and communities to help families, who through no fault of their own, have fallen on hard times.

The goal is to provide the families with the “Best Christmas Ever,” and equip them with tools to make generational life changes.

Click here to donate today.