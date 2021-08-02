Blue Arrow Boutique Expansion ‘SPACES’ Holds Grand Opening

SPACES will also have a gathering area in the back of the store available for rent in the next few weeks.

SUPERIOR, Wis. — A new gift shop in Superior held its grand opening late July on Tower Avenue.

While the Blue Arrow Boutique primarily sells women’s clothing and accessories, SPACES is a one-stop shop.

“If you have a gift that you need for your sister or your mom or your friend and there’s just not something you like to find at a chain store,” SPACES Manager, Savanna Schatz says.

“We like to have unique items and specialty goods. We have lots of candles and sustainable items and all kinds of fun stuff you didn’t know you needed.”

Throughout the pandemic, staff say they saw a demand for customers wanting more items for their house.

“We took the opportunity to make a second store and it just so happens to be two doors down from our original store which is nice because you can shop at both of them at the same time,” Schatz says.

Some of their products are even made right here in the Twin Ports.

“We have a few local artists that we support and we are hoping to add to that in the future as well,” Schatz says.

“So you can have celebrations, parties, bridal showers,” Schatz says.

“So any kind of smaller, intimate gathering that you need to have you can have it here. We’re also hoping to utilize it for pop-ups for local makers and we also plan on having a full calendar of events for classes as well.”

