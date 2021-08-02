Boats, Beverages, BBQ Coming to DECC’S Harborside Deck

Meanwhile the DECC hopes to add more turf and even hammocks and solar sails to what they call an under-used space.

DULUTH, Minn.- A new way to enjoy the view of the Duluth harbor is opening up this Wednesday as the DECC starts a weekly barbecue event on its harborside patio deck.

Boats, Beverages and Barbecue will feature barbecue from Lincoln Park’s “Howard’s Que” and drinks, all while enjoying the ships and boats passing through, including the sailboats that go out on Wednesdays with the Duluth Yacht Club.

“This deck primarily has been used by conference goers and it’s great to open it up to just everyday Duluthians on a Wednesday,” said Lucie Amundsen, Director of Communications.” Cause this is a fantastic view that I would say most Duluthians have never even seen before.”

Admission is free except for parking at the DECC. The weekly event will continue as long as the weather allows.