Kids Learning to Sail in Summer Camp

DULUTH, Minn.- More summer camps are underway in the Northland.

The Duluth-Superior Sailing Association kicked off its youth sailing camp today on Park Point.

The week-long camp teaches kid’s age’s seven to twelve how to set up equipment and sail.

“The kids are becoming members. So we’re teaching them how to rig their own boats and sail them safely,” said DSSA Instructor Holden Ketchum. “This is a really cool camp because the kids have an opportunity to be outside.”

Kids in this age group learn about currents, weather, and other things they may encounter while sailing.

They are also preparing for their motorboat certification.