New Can of Worms Ramp Closures Stacking Up

DULUTH, Minn.- As of today, Twin Ports Interchange ramp closures are underway.

Detour signs and traffic barrels are now set up, blocking I-35 south to Highway 53 north, I-535 north to Highway 53 north, and the on ramp to I-35 south from West Superior Street.

The three closures are in place through fall of 2023.

“So from a traffic impact stand point, it’ll be much better than what we currently have. We only have one lane each way,” said MDOT Engineer and Construction Manager Pete Marthaler. “When we’re moving towards mid October we’ll have two lanes each way, which will be much safer.”

Two additional ramp closures will be put into place next week. Check out their website for more information on current and upcoming closures.