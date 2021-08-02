New Gourmet Hot Dog Food Truck Debuts Tuesday In Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — A brand new food truck called UpDawg is debuting in Duluth on Tuesday, specializing in gourmet hot dogs.

The food truck has been a year-and-a-half in the making, facing a few bumps in the road during the pandemic.

For co-founders Cory Netland and David Fitch, their brand is all about having fun and figuring out what creative combos to try out next.

“Hot dogs are fun!” Netland said. “You can put anything on a hot dog. We just have like a book full of recipes and ideas,” Netland said. “We say our hot dog is like a blank canvas, and we can put anything we want on it. So if you think of a type meal you really like, well how can we put it on a hot dog.”

They will also offer vegetarian hot dogs through a partnership with Superior Small Batch.

“We definitely cared about the fact that we started this business in the community where we felt like we were going to have mutual support, and we’re in an area where we were going to be successful largely based on the people that we serve,” Fitch added.

You can catch the UpDawg food truck on Tuesday at Blacklist Brewing in Duluth from 4-10 p.m., and follow their Facebook page to see where the truck is rolling to next.