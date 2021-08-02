St. Louis County Recommending Masks in Indoor, Public Places

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. – St. Louis County public health officials say they are recommending face masks be worn in indoor, public places regardless of vaccination status due to substantial transmission of COVID-19 throughout the county.

“We are as frustrated as anyone, but more than that, we are concerned by this growth in cases,” said Amy Westbrook, St. Louis County Public Health Division Director. “We all want to put this pandemic behind us, but the highly contagious Delta variant is demonstrating why it is so important for people to get vaccinated. There are pockets in St. Louis County that have low vaccination rates that remain concerning.”

Currently, in St. Louis County, 114,987 people have received at least their first dose of a COVID vaccine. This represents 67% of people ages 16+.

With the rapid growth in Delta variant cases the CDC is now recommending that all people wear masks indoors and in public places to prevent spreading the variant to others.

Anyone who has not yet gotten vaccinated, or who is overdue for a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, can find vaccine clinics offered by St. Louis County Public Health by visiting stlouiscountymn.gov/vaccineregistration.

People also may contact their medical provider to ask about vaccine appointments, or visit mn.gov/COVID19/vaccine.