St. Scholastica’s Julianne Vasichek Named New Women’s Hockey Coach as Jackie MacMillan Resigns

DULUTH, Minn. – Since its inception eleven years ago, the St. Scholastica women’s hockey team has had one coach: Jackie MacMillan. And after 149 career wins, the program’s pioneer is stepping off the bench.

Monday, MacMillan announced her resignation to pursue other opportunities. The Saints made it to the NCHA championship game in each of the last three seasons and this past spring, captured their only NCHA regular season title. MacMillan was NCHA Coach of the Year in 2019 and 2021.

CSS has already announced that assistant coach Julianne Vasichek has been promoted to head coach of the women’s hockey team. She’s been with the program for the past five years. Vasichek is a UMD grad who played on defense for the 2002 and 2003 national championship teams.

The coaching change comes as the Saints prepare to officially join the MIAC this upcoming season.