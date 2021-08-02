Timberwolves & Lynx Basketball Academy Summer Clinics Returns to Northland for Second Year

Academy coaches from the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx put on these clinics throughout the summer, hoping to create relationships with the youth basketball players across the state. The two sessions in Proctor this week sold out, with 40 kids in each excited to learn from the experts.

PROCTOR, Minn. – In 2019, Starks Academy had the largest showing of any of the Minnesota Timberwolves & Lynx Basketball Academy Summer Clinics. Now the youth basketball camps are back for its second year and the sessions in Proctor were sold out as local basketball players were ready to learn from the pros.

“It’s bigger than basketball, it’s really reaching out and giving back to the community,” director of the Timberwolves & Lynx Basketball Academy Summer Clinics Tylor Coley said.

The clinic brings in academy coaches to help foster relationships between the young players and their local professional teams.

“This is just another way to extend our reach to our fan base and our community, just to really get the youth involved in what we’re doing as an organization. It gets them to take pride in the fact that we have professional sports teams that actually comes out and spends time with us. You come and watch us play and we’ll come and be where you are, too,” Coley added.

The two sessions are filled with 40 kids all who were excited to learn from the experts.

“The Timberwolves, it’s a different kind of vibe in here. To have this presence in here along with it is tremendous. Anytime you have your regional, local professional sports team involved, the kids just feel like ‘oh the Timberwolves are here, oh the Lynx are here’. Just having that name, that presence, that brand is huge,” founder and director of Starks Academy Dyami Starks said.

Throughout the week, academy coaches along with Starks Academy coaches will work on individual skills, teamwork and leadership.

“We want to teach the kids and the Timberwolves take that pride too on their curriculum and their structure that they teach. We’re looking to build the basketball culture, we’re looking to build individual skill development and just make these kids better people,” Starks added.

But the main goal of the camp is to show the Northland that the NBA and WNBA recognizes the interest and recent talent boom in the area.

“We’re trying to reach everywhere that we can across the state. We really have a good presence in the Twin Cities area but to come up here and even go further. Just getting out to these communities and reaching out a little further away from the Twin Cities and letting them know we know you’re there, we know that you’re a part of our fanbase and we want to make sure that we can share in what we’re doing with all of our kids,” Coley said.

“Basketball can connect so many kids and bridge so many gaps. Drawing attention to it is something that’s needed but also raising the floor overall about basketball culture. Basketball as a whole is on the rise and it’s good to have the Timberwolves up here to really make that known,” Starks added.

The camp runs through the rest of the week, with ages 7-11 wrapping up on Tuesday and ages 12-14 participating on Wednesday and Thursday. To learn more, visit the Timberwolves Camps website.