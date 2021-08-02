Twin Ports Gymnastics Talk Team USA Success at the Olympics

The most popular USA gymnast is of course St. Paul native Suni Lee, who captured a gold medal last week.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Olympics are well underway and Team USA’s gymnastics squad has already racked up five medals, including two gold. Twin Ports Gymnastics has been following the action too, especially with three Minnesota natives representing the state in Tokyo.

“It’s very impressive and it’s very exciting. It really gives these athletes here motivation. And it’s nice that it’s two women and one on the men’s team. We have a boys program here, a competitive program, and our guys are very excited about the fact that a former Gopher athlete is now in the Olympics,” gym director Krista Almquist said.

“I was really excited. She’s probably my favorite gymnast. I’m a big fan of her and I was really excited to see her take home gold,” said Madelyn Brannan.

“It was really exciting. She’s one of my favorites because I like how she doesn’t get mad at herself when she gets a bad score,” Jasmine Waltezko said.

And big news for Team USA as Simone Biles announced that she will be competing in Tuesday’s final for the balance beam.