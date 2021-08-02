University of Minnesota Reimposes Indoor Mask Mandate

The University of Minnesota is reinstituting its indoor mask mandate for everyone on campus, regardless of vaccination status, starting Tuesday.

University President Joan Gabel sent an email to students, faculty, and staff on Monday informing them of the change. Gabel said the decision comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new guidance on masking last week following new information on the more easily transmissible Delta variant of COVID-19.

The CDC now recommends that in counties where the coronavirus transmission rate is substantial or high, individuals wear face coverings indoors, whether they are vaccinated or not.

The mandate applies to all U of M campuses and offices across the state.

The U of M is not requiring students, faculty, or staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before the fall semester, but they are encouraging everyone to get their shot.