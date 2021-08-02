University of St. Thomas to Require COVID Vaccine for All Students, Staff for Fall Semester

The University of St. Thomas announced it will require students, faculty, and staff to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before returning to campus this fall.

According to the university, the decision was made due to the spread of the delta variant. Additionally, following recent CDC guidance, the university will still require unvaccinated individuals to wear face coverings indoors. It is also encouraging vaccinated community members to wear face coverings indoors.

Currently, the overall campus vaccination rate is 78%; this includes 89% of employees and 75% of students.

If individuals would like to request an exemption, they can do so on the university's website.