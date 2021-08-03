Fall Practices Begin for Highly Motivated Northwestern Football Team

The Tigers kick off the 2021 season on the road at Ashland in a matchup that hasn't happened in years. Kickoff on August 20 is set for 7:00 p.m.

MAPLE, Wis. – Last year was a weird one for everyone, especially for the Northwestern football team as the Tigers lost a regular season game for the first time in years and didn’t win the Heart O’North Conference title. Now, these young Tigers are extra motivated to get back to their normal standard.

“There’s only one conference champion right, you want to be it, you want to be the king of the hill,” Northwestern head coach Jovin Kroll said.

“We are more hype than we ever have been because we want to get that conference title,” tackle/defensive lineman Benjamin Benes said.

“It really showed us what losing tasted like and we don’t like that. We’re going to come back and really make sure that doesn’t happen again,” fullback/linebacker Greg Ohman added.

With the first day of practice underway, the Tigers are getting their young guys up to speed.

“Kids as they get older through our program realize the accountability to continue winning, the work that has to be put in to be one of the better, if not the best team in our conference,” Kroll said.

And early in the season, Northwestern says they’ll rely on their depth and their defense.

“We’re bringing back a lot of guys and the guys that we lost, we have people to replace them,” Ohman said.

“We bring back All-Conference football players on both sides of the ball, we have a very explosive offense this year with a lot of skilled guys but we’re going to lean on that defense to put our offense in a good spot. I really love our speed and depth,” Kroll added.

With another year of big goals, the Tigers are first taking it on game at a time and enjoying being back to normal.

“I’m sad for it to be the last year but we’re going to make it a good one,” Benes said.

“Right now, it feels like what we’re supposed to do and that’s a good feeling, for the players and for the coaches alike,” Kroll added.

