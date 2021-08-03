Hibbing Man Arrested After Allegedly Stealing St. Louis County Sheriff’s Patrol Squad Car

VIRGINIA, Minn. – A 21-year-old Hibbing man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly stole a St. Louis County Sheriff’s patrol squad and then led authorities on a vehicle pursuit towards Tower.

According to police, the incident happened around 10:20 p.m. when a deputy parked the squad car outside of the County Courthouse complex in Virginia, which he believed to be locked, with the engine running.

A short time later the deputy noticed the squad had been stolen.

Using GPS technology the stolen squad car was located and tracked.

A Virginia Police Officer located the squad car near Southern Drive and attempted to stop the 21-year-old suspect driving the car.

The male suspect refused to stop and a vehicle pursuit ensued.

Authorities say during the pursuit the suspect dropped a firearm out of the window of the squad car. The firearm was later recovered and was confirmed to be a shotgun from the stolen squad.

The pursuit continued northbound on Highway 53 onto Highway 169 towards Tower.

A St. Louis County Deputy eventually executed a PIT maneuver which ended the pursuit on Highway 169 in Pike township.

The suspect was arrested and is being lodged at the St. Louis Count jail pending formal charges.

No injuries were reported in the incident. The stolen squad car did sustain heavy damage as a result of the PIT maneuver.