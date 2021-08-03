Lake Superior College to Require Masks Beginning Wednesday

DULUTH, Minn. – Lake Superior College will once again be requiring masks or facial coverings to be worn in public indoor settings on all four campus locations beginning Wednesday.

Lake Superior College President Patricia Rogers wrote in a memo on Tuesday, “The health and safety of our campus community remain among our absolute highest priorities. As we prepare for the start of the fall semester, we are again faced with having to take some additional steps in order to help keep our campus community as safe as possible.”

The college says it still plans to offer all on-campus and online courses as planned for the upcoming academic year.

“(We) believe there shouldn’t be any major further changes as long as everyone complies with the masking protocol and we are able to reduce the spread. We remain in close communication with the Minnesota State system, MDH, St. Louis County, and various healthcare and community partners, all of whom will enforce at least a temporary mask mandate. Community partners including UMD, local hospitals, and the Duluth Chamber of Commerce are all moving in this same direction so that, together, we can help keep our community safe,” Rogers wrote.

The college says it will continue to monitor numbers and will provide up to date information at www.lsc.edu/coronavirus.