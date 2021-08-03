Local Group Meets for ‘Conversations and Coffee’

DULUTH, Minn.- If you’re looking to share your thoughts or simply have a conversation about change, locals in the Northland meet twice a week for what’s known as Conversations and Coffee.

The Family Freedom Center in Duluth organizes the event and invites adults and elders to come out to socialize and just share their ideas about the world.

The group meets at the Freedom Farm’s community garden on Central Entrance and East 10th Street to promote positivity and give people an opportunity to connect.

“This conversation is so important for us because we can share ideas. That’s the main factor,” said outreach liaison Helen Davis. “Everybody is sharing ideas about what we can do here in the community to make it stronger. That’s what we’re here for.”

Conversations and Coffee meets every Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. until noon. Anybody is welcome.