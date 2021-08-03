Proctor Junior Legion Baseball Team Gets Set for State Tournament

The Junior Legion baseball tournament will take place in Montevideo. Proctor will open up Friday at 3 p.m. against Caledonia.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – The Proctor Junior Legion baseball team is getting set for the state tournament this upcoming weekend.

The Rails defeated Esko in the Northeast Substate Region behind some stellar pitching. And now, they’ll take on the best teams in the state in their first year as a program.

“I think it’s crazy. I never really thought this would happen. Obviously we wanted it to happen as a goal. But I never really thought it would. I think it’s cool because Proctor is not really a baseball spot. We’re usually known for hockey because we’re in the north. I think it’s a pretty cool thing to go to state,” center fielder Carson Pavlowich said.

“Well people say baseball is dying, but it’s not in Proctor. We had 18 kids on our roster and one of the things that was tough is we didn’t have enough kids to have an eighth-grade team so we had some younger people. But we had a ton of interest and the numbers aren’t hurting and this can only help. We’re going to have a nice little send-off on Friday so that should be good for the kids and the community and hopefully it will grow the interest in baseball,” said head coach Sand Jokela.

