U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to Begin 2021 Harbor Dredging

DULUTH, Minn.- Some portions of beach along Park Point will close for about a month starting this week for The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to begin 2021 dredging in the harbor.

While the dredging won’t affect traffic the beach from 7th Street to 12th Street will be closed for about a month and a half.

The Army Corps of Engineers will be dredging 40 thousand cubic yards of sediment from the harbor which will be moved through a plastic pipeline to be used for beach nourishment on Park Point.

“Primarily the dredging, what that does is that it ensures that the harbor is to the depths that are required for the ships to come in and out again it’s also identifying and taking care of critical shoals which could prevent ships from coming in total of the harbor,” said Corey Weston, Chief of Construction and Survey with the Corps.

“If it’s high then that’s a place where a ship can run aground,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Army Corps of Engineers continues to work on getting rid of the metal shards along park point from last year’s dredging project.

They say the amount of fragments they’re finding is decreasing with each rake.