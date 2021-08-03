UMD Football Picked To Finish First in North Division, John Larson Named Preseason Offensive Player of the Year

BURNSVILLE, Minn. – The UMD football team has been picked to finish first in the North division in the NSIC Preseason Coaches poll.

The top overall ranking went to Minnesota State-Mankato. UMD is preparing for its first game in two years as they will open fall camp later this week.

Senior quarterback John Larson was named Preseason Offensive Player of the Year for the second time in his career.

UMD will open their season September 2nd on the road against Upper Iowa. For the full results of the poll, click here.