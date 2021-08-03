UMD Softball’s Jen Walter Leaving Program to Join St. Thomas

Walter is the fastest coach in program history to reach 100 wins and in 2018, led the Bulldogs to their first-ever appearance in the NCAA Super Regionals.

DULUTH, Minn. – Six years ago after a storied coaching career at St. Scholastica, Jen Walter signed on to be the new head softball coach at UMD. And Tuesday, her short, but very eventful tenure, came to an end.

Walter is leaving the program to become an assistant coach at Division I St. Thomas. Since taking over in the summer of 2015, she has racked up 186 wins, including 102 in the NSIC. But she says now, she’s ready for a new challenge.

“This opportunity at St. Thomas is kind of a one of a kind thing. There’s not many jobs I would take to leave here. The head coach that was named there, Jen Bagley Trotter, I’ve known Jen for 25 years. By going down there and assisting Jen, I think it’s going to focus more on the teaching part of the game that I’m really passionate about,” Walter said.

Walter’s teams have appeared in the NCAA tournament three times. She has also coached several All-Conference, All-Region and All-American players.

“All I wanted to do when I came in here was carry on that legacy and to leave it in a little bit better place. And I feel like I’ve been able to do that. I have no doubt that the players and the next coach and the administration will do everything they can to support it and to help it get to take the next step,” said Walter.

Walter is the fastest coach in program history to reach 100 wins and in 2018, led the Bulldogs to their first-ever appearance in the NCAA Super Regionals.