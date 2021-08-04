7th Annual Smalley-Moen Memorial Car Show Returns to Buffalo House

DULUTH, Minn.– Well it was a blast from the past Wednesday night in Spirit Valley for the return of the area’s classic car show.

More than 300 classic cars pulled into the Buffalo House for the 7th Annual Smalley-Moen Memorial Car Show. More than a thousand people came by, with some food vendors and live music there too and organizers say it’s great to see continued community support for the show.

“It really makes our hearts smile that everyone comes out for this car show in memory of my dad and now Jerry because those guys, they would be the ones organizing this car show if they were here. They were big on people they just wanted everyone together and everyone here having a great time,” said car show coordinator Carmen Smalley.

The car show was previously in Spirit Valley but has moved to the Buffalo House in recent years.