Essentia Health to Require COVID Vaccine as Condition of Employment

DULUTH, Minn. – Essentia Health announced Wednesday that it will require all staff to be vaccinated against COVID as a condition of their employment.

“Employees must receive their first dose of vaccine by Oct. 1 and their second dose in a two-dose series by Nov. 1,” the hospital wrote in a statement.

Additionally, vaccination will be also be required to enter Essentia facilities to perform services for Essentia Health.

A process for requesting a medical exemption based on CDC guidelines or a religious exemption will be made available.

The hospital says the policy affects all employees, including remote workers, volunteers, students, non-employed medical staff, Board members, and others who provide services within our facilities.

“Essentia is proud of the work we’ve done to vaccinate our communities. That includes close to 200,000 doses administered since late December 2020. Because of their proven effectiveness at preventing COVID-19, vaccines remain the safest and surest way out of this public health crisis. With community transmission on the rise across our region due to the contagious delta variant, the need for vaccination continues to be crucial,” said Tony Matt, Essentia Health Media Relations Specialist.