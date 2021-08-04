Frost River Trading Now Offering Rentals

DULUTH, Minn.– Frost River Trading has officially announced the opening of their new rental center out of their storefront in Lincoln Park today.

The rental center offers some of frost rivers best back packs, bags and tents to take out on day trips or even longer adventures.

Staff is excited to allow people the opportunity to try out some of the quality gear before buying it through this program.

“We live in an outdoor place, we live in a place where we all like to get outside, so many of us like to go up to the boundary waters, we like to go hiking, like to go biking, so I think it just opens a door for a lot of people that hadn’t had that opened before,” Matt Prois, Retail Coordinator of Frost River, said.

Frost River is offering this gear to rent between $3 and $5 dollars a day, you can visit their website or store to make your rentals now.