Keystone Bluffs Looking for More Help by Holding Job Fair

DULUTH, Minn.– As employers continue to look for more workers, an assisted living facility in Duluth hosted a hiring event Wednesday.

Keystone Bluffs Assisted Living off of Trinity Road is looking for more nurses, CNAs, PCAs, and dietary specialists. Management says it’s important to try to stand out with recruiting efforts.

“There’s been struggles and I think we’re seeing that across the country. But we’re excited on the way things are moving and the direction that our staffing is turning around but we could always use more help,” said marketing director Cody Bailen.

Those who didn’t make it to the job fair today can also apply on their website.