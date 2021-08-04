Longview Tennis Club Holds Water Fight

DULUTH, Minn.– With summer activities wrapping up here in August, some kids got the opportunity to make a splash on the tennis court.

It was the Longview Tennis Club’s annual water fight and pizza party this afternoon to cap off the summer tennis lessons. The Duluth Fire Department was on hand to help kids soak in the last few weeks of their summer with some water games, especially after not having them last year.

“I think it’s always something that they look forward to. So as soon as the word is out that there’s going to be a water fight, the anticipate the water truck pulling up and the big hoses coming out and the firefighters do a really nice job playing around with the kids and getting everyone soaking wet,” said tennis instructor Meghan Kimber.

The Longview Tennis Club is located off North 25th Avenue in east Duluth.