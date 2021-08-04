Structure Fire Reported on 2200 Block of West Sixth Street in Duluth

UPDATE: DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Fire Department responded to the report of a structure fire in a home located on the 200 block of West 6th Street around 2:02 p.m. Wednesday.

Officials say someone driving past the home notified smoke coming from the roof and called 911.

When fire crews arrived at the home they confirmed that smoke was coming from the roof and helped the homeowner and her dog safely evacuate.

Crews accessed the attic and found charred wood, dripping tar, and smoke.

It was then determined that the source of the fire was coming from an area of the roof where a solar panel was located.

After shutting off power to the home Minnesota Power was called to the scene and de-energized the panel so crews could remove it and overhaul the attic.

Damage to the home has been estimated at $40,000.

The Duluth Fire Marshal’s Office has determined the fire to be accidental.

DULUTH, Minn.-The Duluth Fire Department is responding to a structure fire on the 2200 block of West Sixth Street.

A person driving by the home reported seeing smoke, a city spokesperson said.

Crews say everyone in the home made it out safely.

We’ll update you as more information becomes available.