Superior Farmers Market Going Strong

SUPERIOR, Wis.-Despite the dry conditions, the Superior Downtown Farmers Market continues to be going strong.

Leadership from the market says that if you have access to water at your grow site, the warm temps are leading to a really good growing season.

The pandemic has also kept the market afloat.

“We’ve been doing this for 22 years and we’ve always had very good support,” said Sue Ann Dumke, the market’s manager. “But what I think this COVID has shown us [the] last year, is there really is an interest in a local food source.”

The farmers market is held every Wednesday from 11-2 p.m. on the 1200 block of Banks Avenue through October.