Superior Football Team Ready for Quick Turnaround from Alternate Spring Season

Superior will open their season August 20th on the road against Ellsworth.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – While most teams haven’t played a game in nearly a year, the Superior football team were in action just three months ago as part of the WIAA’s alternate spring season.

The Spartans finished with a 5-1 record and they’re hoping that positive momentum will carry over into this fall so there are no issues with the quick turnaround.

“I believe some of the advantages would be definitely staying fresh on some of the plays and remembering ball control and all that kind of stuff. I don’t really see many disadvantages to it besides we might be a little tired. We just got done with football and we’re already back into it. But other than that, I see a lot of positive things from it,” said running back/cornerback Courdin Nelson-Skaggs.

“Our upperclassmen, it’s fresh on their minds. We had five contact days in the summer to kind of knock off the rust a little bit. Our kids did a great job working out in the weight room and being out here working on speed, agility, quickness drills and stuff like that. So we’ve been closely connected since we ended in the spring and our leaders have really stepped up and done a nice job with those things,” head coach Bob DeMeyer said.

The Spartans graduated 13 seniors from last season, who were also part of the 2019 team that made it all the way to the state semi-finals. And this year’s upperclassmen are hoping to carry on that winning tradition.

“We learned a lot of leadership things that we can pass on to the next generation of Spartans and the juniors right now. They really taught me how influential they can be. And not just on the field, in the classroom and the community. They just really played a big part for us,” wide receiver/linebacker Ross Rivord said.

Superior will open their season August 20th on the road against Ellsworth.