UWS COVID Plan for Academic Year

SUPERIOR, Wisc.– With the mask mandate returning to University of Minnesota campuses, the University of Wisconsin campuses are still figuring out the next steps.

The UW system is required to have its COVID protocol proposals approved by the State Legislature before they can be implemented at its campuses.

UW Superior does not have a mask mandate right now, but is encouraging those who are unvaccinated to wear them.

The university is optimistic for a more normal year with in-person learning and athletics, but it continues to monitor the situation as it evolves.

“You know we’re going to do everything we can possible to deliver a top quality educational experience, while still protecting the health and well-being of the students in the community,” Jordan Milan, Spokesperson for UWS, said.

The UW system is not asking for proof of vaccination status, however there is a big incentive, as students could win one of 70 $7,000 dollar scholarships offered.