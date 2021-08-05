Cooking with Coco: Chicken with Olives and Lemon

This Mouthwatering Mediterranean Dish Makes for the Perfect Meal When the Summer Sizzle Sets In

DULUTH, Minn. – It can be hard to find the perfect, quick meals to toss together when the temps heat up in the summer months.

In this week’s Cooking Connection, Chef Arlene Coco shares a delicious, mouthwatering Mediterranean meal that can be made in minutes. Enjoy!

Several countries that border the Mediterranean claim a recipe to use the bounty of lemons and olives that grow in that region. Rice flour can be substituted for all-purpose flour for a gluten-free version.

Serving size: 4

Ingredients:

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

salt and pepper to taste

8 each chicken thighs boneless and skinless

1/8 cup olive oil divided

1 teaspoon herbs de Provence

2 lemons

1 each red onions sliced

1 cup white wine

1 tablespoon garlic minced

1 cup green olives

1/4 cup lemon juice or stock

1/2 cup flat-leaf parsley roughly chopped

Directions:

Slice one of the lemons 1/4 inch thick, set aside. In a large skillet over medium heat, heat the pan and add 1 tablespoon of olive oil. Place lemons in the oil and cook until they start to char. Remove and place on a plate. Set aside. In a small bowl, mix flour and salt, and pepper. Place on a plate and dredge chicken thighs in flour. Set aside. In the same skillet, add the remainder of the olive oil and sear the chicken thighs, turning with meat releases from the pan. When chicken is browned and seared, remove and set aside. Add sliced onions and cook for 3 minutes or until they start to soften. Add white wine to deglaze the pan, add garlic, green olives, Herbs de Provence. Return chicken back to the pan and cook for 10 minutes or until chicken is cooked until 165F and no longer pink in the middle. Add lemon juice or stock. Add in Chopped parsley. Serve on a warm platter or in the skillet and garnish with charred lemons.

Click here for more recipes from Chef Coco.