Duluth Fire Department Begins Training at Esmond Building

Normally, Duluth fire crews would do this type of training at the Lake Superior College Emergency Response Training Center out in Gary-New Duluth.

DULUTH, Minn. — The abandoned Esmond building in Lincoln Park has now become the newest training grounds for the Duluth Fire Department.

Formerly the Seaway Hotel, the vacant building is set to be torn down in one month.

Until then the department will be using the structure for hands-on training in a realistic environment.

Firefighters say, the 80 rooms on the second and third floor present a unique hazard that they would face during structure fires.

“Were we have the potential for a high health hazard with the occupant load being very high and then the potential for large fire growth in the void spaces of the building,” Duluth Firefighter, Damon Laurion says.

On Wednesday, crews were working on advancing a large diameter attack hose line with plans on training in victim location and evacuation up until the end of August.

“We’ve got firefighters that have had four days on the job all the way to 25 years on the job,” Laurion says.

“It’s important to get all of them here together to do a realistic training scenario so that more senior firefighters can pass on lessons they have learned with experience they have had.”

