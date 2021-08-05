Ground Is Broken At Riverwest Development Site

DULUTH, Minn. — Ground was broken Wednesday on the Riverwest development in West Duluth across from Spirit Mountain.

The work to get the permits for this project began in 2015 with the idea to have retail stores along Grand Avenue.

The city of Duluth would also like to also eventually see development of multi-family and single-family housing on a portion of the site.

“The entire development is 25 acres. A portion of that is open space and set aside for wetlands so they will have about 15 acres of real development,” City of Duluth Senior Planner Steven Robertson said.

As the city looks for developers and tenants for the commercial housing, the goal is to have the site fully developed by 2023.