Iron Ore Trade Up in July on Great Lakes

Iron ore shipments are 5.2 percent above their 5-year average for the first seven months of the year.

CLEVELAND, OH – Great Lakes iron ore trade was up 61.8% in July.

Shipments of iron ore on the Great Lakes totaled 5.7 million tons in July, an increase of 61.8 percent compared to a year ago.

Shipments were also 3.2 percent above the month’s 5-year average.

Year-to-date the iron ore trade stands at 26.4 million tons, an increase of 27.6 percent compared to the same point in 2020.

Iron ore shipments are 5.2 percent above their 5-year average for the first seven months of the year.