La Crosse Loggers’ Bats Too Much for Duluth Huskies

Mike Boeve led the Huskies with two hits and two RBI as they will be back at home against the Loggers on Friday night.

DULUTH, Minn. – The La Crosse Loggers would scored seven runs in the first inning and eight runs in the fifth inning as they topped the Duluth Huskies 18-6 Thursday night at Wade Stadium.

