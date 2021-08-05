Lake County Fair Returns to Two Harbors

TWO HARBORS, Minn.– The Lake County Fair has begun in Two Harbors.

Crews were out this afternoon setting up rides and attractions. But the 4-H building was wide open for judging of rabbits and soon the chickens, horses and pigs. Fair organizers tell us it’s great to have the community out again for the fair after the fun was canceled because of the pandemic last year.

“Our 4-H building is fuller than we thought. We got some great projects in there,” said organizer Viola Hanson. “It’s great to see everybody coming together with smiles on their faces and yes that we can do this even though there’s COVID stuff going on.”

The Lake County Fair continues through Sunday with animal judging on Friday and a horse show on Saturday.