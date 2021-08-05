Masks Required In All Duluth School Buildings Beginning Monday

DULUTH, Minn.-Duluth School officials announced that the district will require indoor mask wearing in all ISD 709 buildings beginning Monday.

Masks will be required for students age 2 and older, ISD 709 employees and the public unless medically exempted, regardless of vaccination status.

This requirement runs until further notice and a final decision for the 2021-22 school year will be shared by Aug. 24.

“We need to do all that we can to ensure in-person learning for all students this school year,” said John Magas, Superintendent. “None of us are excited to return to mask wearing, but we know it’s an effective tool for slowing COVID transmission, especially as the Delta variant continues to rise dramatically across the country and in Minnesota.”

The change is based on updated guidance from the CDC, Minnesota Department of Health and Minnesota Department of Education, recommending that all students, teachers, staff, and visitors in school buildings wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status.