MNsure Help Offered at Duluth Public Library

DULUTH, Minn.– Over at the Duluth Public Library, some experts came in to help get people enrolled in health insurance.

The Insure Duluth Coalition had staff out at the library for free help jumping through the hoops to get signed up for health insurance. Staff there tell us that having the event in a central location like the library makes it easier for more Duluthians to get signed up and do it with the help of insurance experts.

“Many people don’t speak the lingo of health insurance as we all know, so having somebody trained to help them walk through the process is very important to most people,” said Lita Weise, a health advocate from Lake Superior Community Health Center.

You can also go to mnsure.org and find free local navigators on their website to get signed up.