Peach Sale Fundraiser for Encounter Youth Center

DULUTH, Minn.– A fundraiser selling peaches is happening over the next few days, and is helping raise money for the Encounter Youth Center.

Over 500 cases of peaches were ordered and set up across two stands in Duluth including at the Kenwood Arby’s parking lot to help fund-raise for the center.

The skate park director says they sell them for a couple of days to raise money to help pay bills, buy new equipment and fund other areas of the operation.

“Most of our funds are based off donations, mostly, so the community is a huge support, they just support us financially, support us with our prayers, they just support us in so many ways,” Tyler Conley said.

They also have another peaches stand at Bridgeman’s and will be there until they sell out.