Spirit Valley Days Parade Returns

DULUTH, Minn.– In West Duluth Thursday evening, a little downpour didn’t stop people from getting out to enjoy the Sprit Valley Days Parade.

The parade has been a staple in the community for more than four decades. Local businesses and organizations filled up 40 different floats for more than 1500 kids and families who were lined up to watch the parade down Grand Avenue.

“For people that are from this area, move into this area since 1979 we’ve had the spirit valley days parade, spirit valley days. So it means a lot that to be able to come back and be along the parade route and have the contestants be in it and have a good time,” said Spirit Valley Days Coordinator Russ Salgy.

Spirit Valley Days continues Friday with a pancake breakfast from 7 a.m. until noon at the American Legion followed by entertainment at Mr. D’s among other events.