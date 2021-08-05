St. Scholastica, Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College to Require Masks Effective Today

DULUTH, Minn. – The College of St. Scholastica and Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College announced Wednesday that they will be reinstating mask mandates at both of the colleges beginning Thursday, August 5.

Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College say they will require “all employees, students, vendors, and visitors to wear masks inside campus buildings.”

“From the very beginning when the pandemic hit in March 2020, the health and safety of our campus community have always been the impetus for any decision made regarding COVID-19 protocols. Now, as fall semester 2021 is quickly approaching, we are again faced with an increasing number of cases in Carlton and surrounding counties and must take the additional step of mandating the wearing of masks … By wearing masks while on campus now, we hope to stay in front of the curve and do as much as we can to limit any potential spread,” President Stephanie Hammitt.

FDLTCC plans to start in-person classes on Monday, August 23.

Meanwhile, St. Scholastica says they are “reinstituting the requirement that all students, employees, and visitors to our Duluth and St. Cloud campuses wear face coverings while indoors, regardless of vaccination status.”

Beginning next week, CSS will offer Duluth-area students on-campus Pfizer and Johnson/Johnson vaccination opportunities.

The college says the first vaccination clinic will be held on Wednesday, August 11 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. in Burns Wellness Commons 243.