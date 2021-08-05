Thomas the Tank Engine Returns to the Depot

DULUTH, Minn. — Thomas the Tank Engine and his friend Percy arrived in Duluth this week, ready to hang out with friends along the North Shore of Lake Superior.

The duo will be at The Depot, giving rides and taking photos with children and families, starting tomorrow, and for the next two weekends.

There will be bands and magicians performing all day, along with great food and the “All Things Thomas” gift shop.

This is an opportunity for the whole family to have fun, and travel the North Shore Scenic Railroad with a friendly face.

“We’re actually at the point where we’ve been doing it for so long here and Thomas has been visiting so long here in Duluth that we’re seeing great parents come with their great grand kids,” Kelly Cochrane, the Event Manager said, “it’s really fun, it’s a generational activity, and it’s just is something that the family can do together.”

The weekend of August 6, 7, 8 is sold out, while tickets are still available for the following weekend, August 13, 14, 15, are still available.

Tickets to ride with Thomas and Percy must be bought ahead of time online, at duluthtrains.com