UMD’s Ashton Bell Named to Canadian National Team for 2021 World Championship

DULUTH, Minn. – Thursday, UMD’s Ashton Bell was selected as one of 25 players to represent Canada at the 2021 IIHF women’s world championships in Calgary.

Bell is one of just three NCAA players selected, but won’t be the only Bulldog as former UMD standout Jocelyne Larocque will be playing as well. This past season, Bell captained UMD to their first NCAA Frozen Four appearance in over a decade. She finished seventh in the country in scoring for defenseman, earning All-American honors in the process.

